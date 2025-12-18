Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Storm, Karan Johar Reveals Why <i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> Release Is Not Postponed

At a time when the festive box office is packed with heavyweight releases, filmmaker Karan Johar has made it clear that he is holding firm to the December 25 release of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, despite the continued box office dominance of Dhurandhar and the impending arrival of James Cameron's Avatar Fire and Ash.

Addressing the intense competition, Johar expressed confidence in his film while acknowledging the success of others.

"I believe there is scope for every film to perform. I also feel that our film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is very different from anything currently playing in cinemas. I'm incredibly proud of the success of Dhurandhar and my congratulations to the entire team, it's a phenomenal film. I've heard some great things about Avatar as well, but I've also heard amazing things about our film. I know it's a festive release," he said.

Johar's comments come at a time when Dhurandhar continues to rewrite box office history. The Aditya Dhar directorial has recorded exceptional numbers well into its second week and recently became the first Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore in its second week, making it one of the most dominant theatrical runs in recent times.

Adding to the pressure is Avatar Fire and Ash, one of the most anticipated global releases of the year, set to hit theatres this weekend.

Amid this crowded release window, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, recently announced that its release has been pushed by a week. Speaking about the film, Karan Johar struck an emotional note, highlighting why the project holds deep personal significance for him.

"I am looking forward to watching Ikkis. It is such a special film for all of us. For me, for personal reasons. We have such great regard, respect and reverence for Dharam ji. It's been a tremendous loss for all of us," he said.

Ikkis marks the final on screen appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra and will be released posthumously following his death on November 24. Johar underlined how meaningful the experience would be for audiences.

"Watching him for one last time will mean the world to all of us as fans and cinegoers," he added. Speaking about the film's younger cast, he said, "It is Agastya's film. Like I have known Ananya, I have known Agastya," pointing to his long standing personal association with the families involved.

While box office strategies and release dates dominated the conversation, the event also turned into a moment of celebration for Johar as his production Homebound moved a step closer to Oscar recognition.

The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, has been shortlisted in the top 15 of the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Reflecting on the journey of Homebound, Johar described the shortlist as an achievement in itself. He recalled how each stage of the film's global journey, from festival premieres to becoming India's official Oscar entry, felt like a prayer answered.

Stressing the rarity of the moment, he pointed out that only five Indian films in the history of the Academy Awards have reached this stage, placing Homebound alongside Mother India, Salaam Bombay, Lagaan and Chello Show.

As India now waits for the final five to be announced on January 22, Johar concluded by seeking continued support from audiences and the media, hoping that Homebound can take the final step and make the country proud on cinema's biggest global stage.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh Film Racing To Rs 450 Crore Mark