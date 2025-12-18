'Astrology' Postponed <i>Ikkis</i> Release, Says Amitabh Bachchan Amid <i>Dhurandhar</i> Storm

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, is set to make his big-screen debut with Ikkis. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan and presented by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, was originally scheduled to release on December 5. However, the release date has now been pushed to January 1, 2026.

Speculation has been rife that Ikkis' postponement was driven by Dhurandhar's impressive run at the box office, as well as the arrival of Avatar: Fire and Ash on December 19. Amid these rumours, Amitabh Bachchan has broken his silence on the matter.

On Thursday, December 18, Big B posted a note on X, sharing that Ikkis' premiere has been delayed due to astrological reasons.

He wrote, “Ikkis was earlier set for the twenty-fifth (25), now it will be in the twenty-sixth (26), on the first (1st). Some astrology-knowing folks said, ‘Brother, the omen is good—keep moving, just keep moving.'”

T 5599 -

IKKIS पहले पच्चीस (25) को थी, अब होगी छब्बीस ('26) , पहली (1) को ;

कुछ ज्योतिष विद्या वाले कहे, भाई ,शगुन है अच्छा, चले चलो, बस चले चलो !! pic.twitter.com/8fYP3RoSFk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 17, 2025

This is not the first time Dinesh Vijan has postponed a movie to maximise its impact. In 2017, the late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Saba Qamar's comedy-drama Hindi Medium shifted its initial premiere after Prabhas' Baahubali 2 locked its release date.

This year, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical drama Chhaava also avoided a box office clash with Allu Arjun's crime drama Pushpa 2. Now, it seems that Dinesh Vijan has implemented a similar strategy for Ikkis.

On Wednesday, December 17, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the trend in his X post.

He wrote, “The postponement of Hindi Medium and Chhaava worked to their advantage, with both eventually enjoying a clear run. Dhurandhar is creating havoc at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. Plus, Avatar, the Hollywood giant, will have an extensive release in India this Friday, December 19, 2025.”

#BreakingNews... DINESH VIJAN'S WISE MOVE – 'IKKIS' SHIFTS TO 1 JAN 2026...

⭐️ 2017: #HindiMedium smartly shifted to a later date once #Baahubali2 locked its release.

⭐️ 2024: #Chhaava avoided a direct clash with #Pushpa2 and moved to 2025.



The postponement of #HindiMedium and… pic.twitter.com/Oc1Ha9pZJn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2025

Ikkis is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The movie revolves around India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Ikkis marks the appearance of legendary actor Dharmendra on the big screen for the last time. He died on November 24 this year.