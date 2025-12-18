What Akshaye Khanna Said About Internet Reactions To His Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dance, Reveals Mukesh Chhabra: "<i>Mazza Aa Gaya</i>"

Akshaye Khanna has unexpectedly become the face of countless reels and fan edits after Dhurandhar's release. But how does he react to becoming a viral sensation? Let's find out.

Akshaye Khanna's Reaction

Despite the frenzy online, Akshaye Khanna's reaction to going viral has been characteristically understated. In a recent interaction with Miss Malini, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that he had spoken to the actor recently and found him largely unaffected by the noise around his performance.

"This morning I was talking to him. Unko, ek toh, he's very unaffected I guess, like 'Haan mazza aa gaya'. Bas. He's not... unko pata hai, apne kaam mein kitna mohabbat karte hain," the casting director said.

Mukesh also shared insights into Akshaye's working style, saying, "I was also on set a couple of times, maine realise kiya ki unka process... he's in his space, he handles his aura carefully, he will read so many times, he will fully prepare. I think woh sab dikhta hi hai kaam mein, woh hi hota hai magic."

Mukesh Chhabra On The Viral Dance Moment

Mukesh also spoke at length about Akshaye Khanna's creative instincts, particularly the now-viral dance sequence from Dhurandhar.

When asked whether anyone anticipated the scene blowing up online, Mukesh was clear that it came as a surprise to everyone - including Akshaye himself.

"Akshaye Khanna has his own unique tune, you know... every actor has their own tune. His tune is so different that it doesn't feel borrowed from anyone, nor copied from anyone. He has his own distinct tune. He infuses something so convincingly into anything that you fall in love with it," he said.

Mukesh went on to recall a specific moment from the film that exemplifies Akshaye's individuality as a performer.

"There's a scene when he goes up on stage, stands in front of the podium, bends down and says 'Assalamualaikum Lyari' and then addresses everyone. Who does that? I want to know. That's the actor's choice-he thinks of it, applies his mind like that," he added.

Akshaye Khanna became an internet sensation after a clip from Dhurandhar surfaced online shortly after the film's theatrical release. The scene, featuring him grooving to the Arabic track FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, with Ranveer Singh in the background, struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

As fans celebrate his screen presence, anticipation is already building for Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19, 2026.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Rapper Flipperachi Reveals What Life After Akshaye Khanna Made FA9LA Song Viral Is Like