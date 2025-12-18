When Katrina Kaif Thought Her <i>Race</i> Co-Star Akshaye Khanna Was Going To "Bite" Her: "Turned Out To Be A Sweetheart"

The Internet has been abuzz with old interviews and clips of Akshaye Khanna amid the Dhurandhar storm. Another video of Katrina Kaif saying how he turned out to be quite the "sweetheart" while filming Race has now gone viral again.

When Katrina Called Her Race Co-Star Akshaye Khanna "A Great Guy"

In the clip that has resurfaced, Katrina is seen speaking highly of her co-star Akshaye Khanna.

She said, "At first, he never used to talk much, so I used to think he was going to bite you or something like that. But actually, he turned out to be a complete sweetheart, and he taught me chess. So I have to thank him for that. Seriously, we had an amazing time on the film, and Saif had said it yesterday, but I think he's one of the finest actors around right now. I've learnt a lot working with him. He's a great guy."

In the video, Akshaye Khanna is seen smiling as Katrina Kaif heaped praise on him. He even thanked her for all her kind words.

About Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, and his portrayal has drawn widespread attention. Adding to the buzz is the track FA9LA and Akshaye's dance moves in it, which have gone viral on social media.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit theatres on December 5. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The sequel is slated for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.