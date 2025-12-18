Yami Gautam Shares Heartwarming Video Inspired By Akshaye Khanna's Viral <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dance: "Hands Down, The Winner"

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar's wife and actor Yami Gautam has joined the internet's ongoing fascination with Akshaye Khanna's viral dance moves from the film.

What's Happening

She re-shared a fan-made video that uses the film's hit track FA9LA in a heartwarming way.

In the clip, which Yami reposted on X (formerly Twitter), a couple is seen celebrating the birth of their baby girl.

The mother dances joyfully while holding the newborn as the text on the video reads, "When doctor said it's a baby girl."

The father then joins in, breaking into Akshaye Khanna's now-viral hookstep from FA9LA, with the caption "Le my reaction." He is later seen cradling the baby.

Sharing the video, Yami wrote, "Hands down, the winner."

Hands down, winner 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/24M9fEfbyN — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) December 17, 2025

Background

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5, has been receiving strong audience response. One of the standout moments from the film has been the song FA9LA, featuring Akshaye Khanna.

His understated yet distinctive dance steps from the track have gone viral, with fans digging out old clips from his earlier films and noting how his moves over the years closely resemble the steps seen in the song. Several reels recreating the hookstep have since flooded social media.

Interestingly, the dance moves that sparked the trend were not choreographed. In an interview with Mid-Day, the song's choreographer Vijay Ganguly revealed that Akshaye's steps were entirely spontaneous.

He told Mid-Day, "The song is a celebration of Akshaye's character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene's mood and the dancers' performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed."

Ganguly further added, "It was the first shot we took that day, and it was perfect. Then we did a close-up, and we were done. Akshaye knows exactly what he has to do in a scene and plays with it."

The nostalgia around the viral hookstep has also led fans to resurface an old archival clip of Akshaye Khanna's father, veteran actor Vinod Khanna.

In the video, reportedly from a concert held in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1989, Vinod Khanna can be seen dancing in a manner strikingly similar to his son's now-famous moves, with actress Rekha joining him on stage. Fans were quick to point out the parallel, calling it a moment of cinematic continuity between father and son.

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and Danish Pandor.