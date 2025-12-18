Internet Trashes Neha Kakkar's "Cringe And Vulgar" Song <i>Candy Shop</i>: "Cheap Copy Of BLACKPINK"

Singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are facing sharp criticism on social media over their latest song Candy Shop, with several users slamming the song for its visuals, lyrics and choreography.

What's Happening

Released on December 15, Candy Shop marks Neha's latest collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar.

The track drew backlash, with many online users calling the song "cringe", "vulgar", and an unsuccessful attempt at mimicking international pop aesthetics, particularly K-pop.

Several social media users took issue with the song's dance moves and styling.

The Internet's Reaction

A comment read, "Cringe Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar Song", while another said, "Tony Kakkar songs are all about saying one word 100 times in a 2-minute song. It is getting unbearable at this point. Neha Kakkar tries her best to look cute, but she ends up looking cringe every single time."

One user wrote, "What in world is this crap by #NehaKakkar? Moreover why she's trying to be fake KOREAN..? She's landed in between, not Indian nor Korean feel in the song."

Trying hard to act like K pop star 😭😭what's wrong with this woman?? pic.twitter.com/4ImQyo3Fj0 — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) December 17, 2025

Another added, "Neha Kakkar is trying her best to become like an international pop star, but she looks very cringe and is just handing out lollipops to everyone in the name of lyrics."

Comparisons with other controversial internet figures also surfaced. "Neha Kakkar has almost fallen to Dhinchak Pooja's level of talent. Hard to believe she's the same artist who used to rule the Indian music charts just 7-8 years ago," one user wrote.

Another shared, "Seriously, what is wrong with Neha Kakkar? Has she lost the plot and actually believes she is giving some K-pop vibe ?"

Some users directly accused her of copying global pop stars.

"Trying hard to act like K pop star... what's wrong with this woman??" one post read, while another claimed, "Trying to copy Hollywood singers like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, she looks so cringe and stupid. On top of that, the music is so crap" One comment even labelled the song "a Cheap copy of BLACKPINK."

Background

Neha Kakkar began singing bhajans at religious events at the age of four to support her family. She rose to prominence after participating in Indian Idol 2, where she finished tenth, and later became one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood.

Her hit songs include Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli and Morni Banke. She is currently also seen as a judge on music reality shows.

Earlier this year, Neha had made headlines after a video of her breaking down on stage during her Melbourne concert went viral. The incident reportedly followed her alleged late arrival to the show, which led to audience members booing her.

Neha later blamed the organisers, accusing them of misrepresenting the situation and the sequence of events surrounding the concert.

