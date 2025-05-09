Neha Kakkar, Husband Rohanpreet Singh Attend Driver's Wedding. Video Is Viral

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh continue to charm fans with their heartwarming gestures. The beloved couple was recently spotted attending their driver's wedding.

In a video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen warmly interacting with the newlyweds and posing for pictures.

But that is not all – joining them at the celebration were Neha's brother, singer Tony Kakkar, and their mother, Niti Kakkar. Neha's sister, Sonu Kakkar, was MIA from the event.

The family spent quality time with the bride and groom and their relatives.

Last month, the Kakkar family found themselves in the spotlight after Sonu Kakkar posted – and then quickly deleted – a deeply emotional message announcing she is “no longer a sister” to her siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar.

The now-deleted post appeared on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, where Sonu wrote:

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today”

Since then, there has been no clarification or further statement from Sonu. Neha and Tony, too, have remained silent on the matter. Click here to read the full story.

Coming back to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, they got married in October 2020 in New Delhi. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the couple's close friends and family. The couple's grand reception took place in Chandigarh.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met on the sets of a music video and started dating soon after. The duo have worked together on several songs such as Nehu Da Vyah, Ex Calling, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Khad Tainu Main Dassa, Do Gallan, Dil Bechara and Gaadi Kaali.