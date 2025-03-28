Neha Kakkar's Husband On Melbourne Backlash: "Don't Judge Without Knowing Both Sides"

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh shared a post on his Instagram feed defending her after she narrated what happened during Melbourne concert on social media.

"Huge respect for my wife and the crew, who went on stage even after so much difficulty and chaos," Rohanpreet wrote on Instagram. He also wrote in Punjabi that people should know both sides of the stories before forming an opinion.

Neha Kakkar, reportedly, arrived 3 hours late at a Melbourne concert. A video, which went viral on Monday, shows Neha Kakkar breaking down on stage while apologising to the audience. She was booed on stage for coming late. The Internet also thrashed the video as soon as it went public.

On Thursday, Neha Kakkar wrote a detailed note on Instagram, mentioning the organisers ran away wth her money. She and her band were left with no food, water or hotel accommodation.

An excerpt from her post read, "Do you all know that I performed absolutely free for my Melbourne audience? The organisers ran away with my money and others too. My band was not even given food, a hotel, or even water. My husband and his boys went and provided them food. In spite of all this, we still went on stage and did the show without any rest or anything because my fans were waiting for hours for me (sic)."

Read the full post here:

Neha Kakkar is known for hits like Badri Ki Dulhaniya, Sunny Sunny, Coca Cola, Garmi, Gali Gali, to name a few.