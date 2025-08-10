Months After Fallout, Sonu Kakkar Reunites With Siblings Neha And Tony Kakkar To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Siblings Sonu, Neha and Tony Kakkar put aside their recent differences and came together to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The reunion came months after a public fallout, when Sonu announced she was cutting ties with her brother and sister. Neha shared photos from the family celebration on Instagram.

The pictures featured the sibling trio standing together while their parents sat on a sofa. While Sonu and Tony wore matching white outfits, Neha stunned in a green kurti. In the caption, she wrote, "Family toh Family hi hoti hai! [Family is family]."

See the post here:

Back in April, Sonu Kakkar claimed that she had cut ties with her siblings, Neha and Tony Kakkar. The singer didn't divulge the reason behind their fallout.

In a now-deleted post, shared on both X and Instagram, Sonu had written, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today." Read the full story here.

Sonu Kakkar has professionally collaborated with both Tony and Neha Kakkar in the past. The trio came together to record songs like Story of Kakkars, Lori Suna, Mile Ho Tum Humko (Unplugged) and Ooh La La from the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Sonu Kakkar is known for songs such as Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, Yeh Kasoor, Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, among others. Apart from Hindi songs, the singer has also sung tracks in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Nepali.

Neha Kakkar's recent endeavours include releasing a song called Moon Calling with Gur Sidhu in January. She also appeared as a judge in the reality series, Superstar Singer Season 3.