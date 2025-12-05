Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Griha Pravesh</i> Ceremony And Raha's Birthday Bash

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a slew of heartwarming pictures from some very special occasions, including the Griha Pravesh ceremony of her new house, daughter Raha's birthday celebration, and sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday.



Here's How Alia Bhatt Spent November

Alia's post included several pictures that appeared to be from the Griha Pravesh pooja of her new home in Mumbai. In the photos, she was joined by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.



The family also took a moment to remember the late Rishi Kapoor during the special occasion. Some pictures were all about baby girl Raha's birthday. She captioned the post, "November 2025... you were a month & a half." See the post here:

The post went viral as soon as it was shared on social media.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony in April 2022. Their relationship began during the making of Brahmastra. In November 2022, they welcomed their daughter Raha.

Alia has some major film projects lined up. One of her next releases is Alpha, an action-packed thriller where she takes on a bold and intense role, already creating strong buzz among fans.

She's also set to star in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about Ranbir, he was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, and the film was a box office hit. He has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana. He will be playing the role of Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi roped in to essay the role of Sita Maa.