Ranbir Kapoor Might Make A Cameo In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit: Report

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer Spirit has taken off on a strong note, and now fresh chatter from the industry suggests that the film may bring together two of Indian cinema's biggest stars for the first time. A new report claims that Ranbir Kapoor is likely to make a cameo appearance in the action drama, marking his first on-screen collaboration with Prabhas.

Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo In Spirit

Spirit officially went on floors on Sunday, November 23, with a muhurat ceremony attended by Chiranjeevi as the chief guest. The project has been in the spotlight from the day it was announced - first for Deepika Padukone's exit, followed by Triptii Dimri joining the cast opposite Prabhas.

Now, speculation around Ranbir Kapoor making a cameo in the movie is gaining momentum. According to a source quoted by Deccan Chronicle, the actor is expected to be introduced at a key point in the narrative. "Ranbir will come into the picture at a crucial juncture of the storytelling. It will be a turning point in the plot and a historic moment in Indian cinema since he has never shared screen space with Prabhas," the publication quoted its source as saying.

If confirmed, the cameo would reunite Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir after their blockbuster Animal.

What We Know About Spirit So Far

In October, Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, introducing Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi as key cast members. The teaser hints at Prabhas playing an IPS officer currently behind bars.

The film is being mounted on a massive scale as a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

