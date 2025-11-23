After Deepika Padukone's Exit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Prabhas's <i>Spirit</i> Goes On Floors With Triptii Dimri

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-awaited film Spirit, featuring Prabhas in the lead, has officially gone on floors. On Sunday, the makers confirmed the news with pictures from the film's muhurat ceremony.

Joining the team was megastar Chiranjeevi, who attended the muhurat puja as the special guest of honour.

"Shoot prarambham! India's biggest superstar Prabhas's SPIRIT goes ON FLOORS today! A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now," read the caption on the post.

The first picture shows the team gathered for the puja, including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, actor Triptii Dimri, and others. Prabhas appeared to be absent from the ceremony.

Besides Prabhas and Triptii, the film also features actors such as Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone was expected to play the female lead in the film. However, due to scheduling conflicts, she exited the project, and the role eventually went to Triptii Dimri.

In October this year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the film's audio teaser in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, introducing Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi as prominent cast members.

The audio teaser suggests that Prabhas portrays an IPS officer who is currently behind bars. "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," the teaser ends with Prabhas saying.

A collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is scheduled for release in 2026.

