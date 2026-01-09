Advertisement

Internet Trashes Prabhas's The Raja Saab, "Badi Bakwas Film"

The Raja Saab has been jointly bankrolled by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Internet Trashes Prabhas's <i>The Raja Saab</i>, "<i>Badi Bakwas</i> Film"
Prabhas in a film still

Prabhas' The Raja Saab finally hit cinema screens today, January 9. Directed by Maruthi, the Telugu horror-comedy revolves around a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to find himself drawn into a mysterious mansion haunted by a sinister presence. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Soon after the release, moviegoers took to X to share their reactions. 

Here's a look at what audiences are saying:

Several fans praised the film's entertainment value.

One user wrote, “#TheRajaSaab is a fun horror entertainer with grand visuals and mass moments. #Prabhas 's role starts with fun comedy & ends on a powerful high, brilliantly supported by #SanjayDutt. Simple story, but comedy & Climax action.”

Another viewer described the film as “Massy, quirky, and entertaining,” adding, “Not your routine horror-comedy — this one actually feels fresh. #Prabhas carries the film with swag & punch, #SanjayDutt adds solid menace. Big scale, loud moments, full theatre fun.”

Giving the film a solid 3.75 out of 5 rating, a cinephile called Prabhas' performance “charismatic, stylish look & compelling.” They also suggested, “Screen time edit could make film crisper,” and labelled it “a grand theatrical watch.”

However, not everyone was impressed. 

One viewer rated the film 1 out of 5 stars, stating, “The entire film runs in slow motion… especially the second half, where nothing really makes sense.” They further added, “This is supposed to be a movie of India's biggest superstar, but what we actually get is one of the biggest cinematic disappointments. A film so bad, it sets a brand-new benchmark for terrible movies.”

Another critical review read, “The Screenplay was a mess, dialogues were cringe, romantic angle felt forced.” 

Echoing similar sentiments, a viewer commented, “At a bloated runtime of 189 minutes, #RajaSaab proves to be an arduous watch rather than the entertainer. Despite Prabhas's star power, the film collapses under the weight of an incoherent screenplay and lackluster direction.”

The Raja Saab has been jointly bankrolled by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
The Raja Saab, Prabhas, Entertainment
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com