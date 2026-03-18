<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark

Fans of Ranveer Singh have plenty to celebrate today. Paid preview shows of his much-awaited film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge are finally underway. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is set for its official theatrical release on March 19.

Even before hitting cinema halls, the sequel to the 2025 hit Dhurandhar is already showing impressive box office momentum. Advance bookings for the film opened on March 7, and the early trends suggest it is off to a very strong start.

Special previews

The paid preview shows alone have generated a massive Rs 44.25 crore in advance ticket sales (including block seats), according to a report by Sacnilk.

Day 1 performance

For its opening day on March 19, the film has already sold over 7 lakh tickets across more than 17,000 shows nationwide. The advance booking collection for Day 1 currently stands at Rs 33.6 crore (with block seats).

Overseas response

The film is also witnessing an impressive response internationally. Advance bookings for the opening weekend in overseas markets are estimated to have crossed Rs 75 crore.

Total so far

Combining earnings from paid previews, Day 1 advance bookings, and overseas sales, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has already surpassed Rs 153 crore for its opening window. This figure includes block seats as well.

What to expect from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge?

Just like its predecessor, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge promises a gripping mix of high-octane action and edge-of-the-seat suspense. The story picks up right where Dhurandhar left off. After killing Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, Ranveer Singh (in the role of undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari) sets his sights on taking down Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal.

The sequel also brings back several key characters. R Madhavan reprises his role as Ajay Sanyal, while Sanjay Dutt returns as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The cast also includes Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.