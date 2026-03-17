Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films Teams Up With Prime Video For Upcoming <i>Mess</i>

A new project backed by actor Hrithik Roshan has just been announced. The actor and Prime Video have teamed up for a new comedy film titled Mess.

The upcoming film will be produced under his banner, HRX Films, along with his brother, Eshaan Roshan.

According to a press release, Hrithik spoke about the collaboration and stated that the film project builds on the work the team has already started with the platform.

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"Storm marked the start of something special with Prime Video, and Mess feels like a natural next step for us at HRX Films," said producer Hrithik Roshan.

"Our partnership with Prime Video has allowed us to explore bold, innovative storytelling, and this project embodies that spirit perfectly. Rajesh brings a distinctive voice both as a producer and director, with a rare ability to blend comedy with compelling narratives."

The film follows the story of a group of robbers who break into the house of a man with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

As the night goes on, the robbers slowly realize that the situation inside the house is not what they expected, and they may be the ones who need to survive the night.

The screenplay for the film was originally written by American writer Paul Soter. The adapted screenplay and dialogues have been written by Kapil Sawant.

More details about the cast and release timeline are expected to be announced later.

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