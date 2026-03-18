<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Chopped By 6 Minutes In India, Beheading Scene Censored: Full List Of Cuts And Edits

The much-awaited moment is here. Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, starring a stellar cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan, will have paid previews today ahead of its nationwide release tomorrow.

The film's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) report has surfaced online, revealing multiple edits, scene cuts, and replacements that shorten the runtime for its domestic release.

Major Modifications and Reductions

As per the certification report, the CBFC suggested 4 out of 21 major modifications, all involving visuals of extreme violence. These include reductions in moments described as "smashing the eye," "beheading and kicking," "hitting the head with a cement block," and "hitting the head with a hammer".

The report also notes that dates of demonetization in the subtitles have been corrected, and "Lahore" has been replaced with "Delhi" in the information text.

The makers submitted an official permission letter to the CBFC for using Prime Minister references and news footage in the film.

#Dhurandhar2 — 21 items on the cut/mute list in the Indian censor. pic.twitter.com/BamTONqjVI — Lets Cinema (@letscinema) March 17, 2026

According to the certification details, the film has secured an 'A' rating, with a final runtime in India of 3 hours, 49 minutes, and 36 seconds. The version submitted to the CBFC was approximately 3 hours and 51 minutes. With the board's additional cuts of around 1.3 minutes, the domestic version is now more than 6 minutes shorter than the overseas cut (approximately 3 hours and 55 minutes).

Internet's Reaction

The modifications have received mixed reactions online.

One user wrote: "Dhurandhar got 22 cuts... censor board, are you here to edit the film or the audience's brain?"

Another commented: "What's the point of an A-rated age restriction when there will be cut scenes in action sequences?"

A third read: "Censor Board shouldn't exist. There should only be ratings, and grown-ups need to grow some confidence to tackle any kind of films instead of relying on boomers to decide it for them."

About Dhurandhar 2

The trailer, released on March 7, features Ranveer Singh in a deadlier, more ferocious avatar on a revenge spree. It highlights his dual roles as Jaskirat and Hamza, packed with high-octane action and violent scenes that set up another visual extravaganza.

Dhurandhar released in December 2025, becoming the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

Advance bookings for paid previews started on March 7 (Saturday), while bookings for the March 19 opening day opened on March 14.

Paid previews alone have grossed Rs 40.54 crore in advance sales, per Sacnilk. For the opening day (March 19), over 4.70 lakh tickets have been sold across 15,000+ shows in India, grossing Rs 29.02 crore.

The film is jointly produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.