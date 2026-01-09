Prabhas's <i>The Raja Saab</i> Sequel Confirmed, Part 1 Reveals Title: <i>Circus 1935</i>

Prabhas's The Raja Saab released in theatres today. Viewers who stayed till the very end learned the title of the upcoming sequel. Director Maruthi Dasari will return with The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935, as revealed in the end credits. The release date is yet to be announced.

What Maruthi Said About The Sequel

Earlier this year, Maruthi Dasari spoke about the upcoming sequel and how it won't be a direct continuation of part 1.

According to an OTTPlay report, he said, "We are setting up a lead for The Raja Saab Part 2, but it won't be a continuation of the same story. It will have a completely new storyline and a fresh setup. The film will remain in the horror genre, but we are planning to take it to the next level, and the script will be something no one has touched in the horror genre. But it is too early to talk now."

Chaotic Raja Saab Screenings In Hyderabad

Prabhas's much-anticipated film The Raja Saab was released in theatres on January 9. However, some premiere shows were scheduled to begin on January 8, and tensions flared at several theatres in Hyderabad on Thursday night as Prabhas's fans grew frustrated over confusion surrounding the film's premiere.

Although special screenings were scheduled to begin at 9 PM on January 8 across Andhra Pradesh, unexpected delays due to permission-related issues led to chaos at certain venues.

Crowds began to swell as fans were left waiting with no clear updates. Videos circulating on social media showed agitated fans forcing their way into theatres and gathering in large numbers near entrances, demanding clarity.

One of the most chaotic scenes was reported at Hyderabad's Vimal Theatre, where the situation spiralled after theatre staff allegedly failed to provide information about the screening status. In a widely shared video, a group of fans stormed into the hall during the media premiere and reportedly refused to leave until the film was shown.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani.

The film's music is composed by Thaman S. Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao handles the editing, and Rajeevan leads the production design.

