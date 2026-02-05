<i>The Raja Saab</i> OTT Release Date Out, JioHotstar To Stream Extended Version Of Prabhas' Film Online

Prabhas's The Raja Saab is all set for its digital debut on JioHotstar this week.

In the lead-up to the OTT release, the streaming platform created widespread excitement with a series of posts on X that quickly went viral.

In one tweet, the platform announced, "Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we've added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India's Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb."

Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we've added the extended cut! ⚠️



Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype 🙂



India's Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb 👑#TheRajaSaabOnJioHotstar #TheRajaSaab #ExtendedCut #JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/3Kq7ofY8qT — JioHotstar Telugu (@JioHotstarTel_) February 5, 2026

Soon after, JioHotstar addressed the massive online response with another post. It read, "Dear Users, Today, we're witnessing an unprecedented surge in JioHotstar plat-form traffic, and the momentum is only compounding with a historic high in 'Remind Me' button clicks. With great anticipation comes even greater responsibility. We've upgraded our servers to handle the load and ensure a seam-less cinematic experience, The Raja Saab way!"

The Raja Saab originally arrived in cinemas on January 9 and went on to earn approximately Rs 205 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Maruthi.

The movie features three leading ladies-Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Malavika Mohanan makes her Telugu debut with this project, while Nidhhi Agerwal plays a central role as Bessy, a devout nun and the protagonist's love interest.

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal character, joined by Zarina Wahab and Boman Irani, who essays the role of Dr. Padmabhushan.

The story follows Raja Saab, portrayed by Prabhas, as he searches for his missing grandfather. His journey leads him to a haunted mansion filled with dark secrets and sinister forces.

