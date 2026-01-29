Amid Rumours Of <i>Salaar 2</i> Being Stalled, Makers Drop Major Hint About Sequel

For the past few days, speculation has been rife that Salaar 2 may have been put on hold following the underwhelming box office performance of Prabhas' recent release The Raja Saab.

However, the makers have now dropped a subtle hint that suggests the sequel is very much in progress.

Rumours Of Salaar 2 Being Stalled Spark Concern Among Fans

The buzz around Salaar 2 being delayed began after a report by Deccan Chronicle claimed that the sequel to Prabhas' film had been 'put on hold indefinitely.'

The report suggested that the alleged pause was a fallout of The Raja Saab failing to meet expectations at the box office.

It further claimed that both director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas were keen on revamping the sequel, believing that what worked three years ago may not resonate with today's audiences. According to the report, the project was being reworked to suit changing viewer preferences.

The claims quickly gained traction online, leaving fans anxious about the future of the much-anticipated sequel, especially given the scale and success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Makers' Hint That The Sequel Is On Track

Putting all speculation to rest, the makers shared a post on their official Instagram handle that many fans have taken as a clear hint that Salaar 2 is still in the works. The post, shared on actor Shruti Haasan's birthday, featured a cheerful picture of her and Prabhas looking into a phone together.

The caption read, "Aadya showing Deva what happens to her in #Salaar2!! What do you think it is?"

The post was enough to spark excitement among fans, who viewed it as a confirmation of the sequel's status.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and was set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The film revolved around the intense bond between two friends-turned-foes and how their conflict shaped the fate of the city.

Despite mixed opinions, the film performed strongly at the box office, collecting Rs 617.75 crore worldwide, with an India net collection of Rs 406.45 crore, according to Sacnilk.

