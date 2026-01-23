<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Next Stop For Prabhas's Film - Rs 150 Crore

Prabhas' latest film, The Raja Saab, premiered theatrically on January 9. The movie, directed by Maruthi Dasari, earned Rs 130.25 crore in its first week. However, the horror comedy has been witnessing a dip in its box office performance since the second week.

On Day 14 (January 22), The Raja Saab minted Rs 51 lakh at the ticket window, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. This brought the film's total box office collection to Rs 142.71 crore. The movie recorded an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 14.13 per cent on its second Thursday, the report added.

Breaking it down further, the morning shows recorded an occupancy of 15.67 per cent, followed by the afternoon shows at 12.91 per cent. Meanwhile, the evening screenings saw a 13.61 per cent occupancy rate, while the night shows stood at 14.33 per cent.

The Raja Saab revolves around an ordinary man, Raja Saab (Prabhas), who lives with his grandmother in a village. Suffering from Alzheimer's, she believes that her husband will soon return home after completing an important mission. However, things take an unexpected turn when Raja Saab has a chance encounter with an elderly man who bears an uncanny resemblance to his grandfather.

Seeing his grandmother upset, Raja Saab vows to bring his grandfather home so that they can be together again. However, this decision leads him down a different path, paving the way for a story filled with emotions, surprises, and a hint of the supernatural.

Besides Prabhas, The Raja Saab also features Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh and Prabhas Sreenu in key roles.

Up next, Prabhas will be seen opposite Triptii Dimri in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The movie, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga, is expected to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean. Spirit will arrive on the silver screens on March 5, 2027.