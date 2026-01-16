Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <i>Spirit</i> Led By Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Release In Theatres On March 5, 2027

After being embroiled in controversies in 2025, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated Spirit finally has a release date. The director shared an official announcement on his social media handles, revealing that Spirit will release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Spirit First Look

On the occasion of the New Year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga treated his fans and followers to a pleasant surprise.

The first-look poster of the Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer was unveiled as the clock struck midnight to usher in the New Year. Vanga continued his ritual of teasing fans with Spirit announcements on the occasion of the New Year, just as he did with his big commercial success Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Coincidentally, Vanga's Spirit had reminded the internet of Animal, as the first-look poster evokes the same unfiltered and raw energy.

Breaking Down The Spirit Look

In the poster, a shirtless Prabhas stands with his back to the camera. His bruises and wounds are explicit, with bandages tied across his shoulder, back, and hands.

Prabhas-with long hair, a thick beard, and a moustache-reminded the Internet of Ranbir Kapoor from Vanga's Animal.

Triptii Dimri is seen lighting Prabhas's cigarette while the actor holds a glass of alcohol in one hand.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "Here's the first poster of #Spirit."

About Spirit

Spirit is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers plan to release it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

Vanga shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages on Prabhas's 46th birthday last year.

Spirit dominated headlines last year as Deepika Padukone exited the film over work-hour demands. Without naming Deepika, Vanga put out a statement on social media calling out the actress's PR strategy. Later, Triptii Dimri was roped in for the role. Triptii has already worked with Vanga in Animal (2023).

