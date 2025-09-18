Why Deepika Padukone Was Dropped From <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Sequel: "25% Fee Hike, 5-Star Stays For 25-Person Crew"

On Thursday, production house Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed what was reported two months ago but with little proof. Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was no longer a part of the banner's highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

In an X post, Vyjayanthi Movies said they have parted ways with the actor as they were "unable to find a partnership" for a film that "deserves that commitment and much more".

This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.



After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.



Soon, rumours started doing the rounds that this announcement was a repeat of what happened in May with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Deepika Padukone reportedly walked out of Spirit, also starring her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Prabhas, after her demands, including a Rs 20 crore fee, an 8-hour shift after embracing motherhood late last year, a profit-sharing settlement, and refusing to deliver dialogues in Telugu, fell through with Vanga.

Vanga being Vanga seemingly called her out on social media, but didn't take any names.

Now, with the Kalki 2898 AD sequel, something similar seems to have happened, months after an unconfirmed report stated that Deepika Padukone had exited the part two of the Nag Ashwin directorial backed by C Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies.

"Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 percent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift.

"The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. There were just too many demands. This raised concerns among producers who questioned why they should bear additional costs beyond the actor's fees," a source told NDTV.

NDTV has reached out to Deepika Padukone's PR team for a comment.

In an interview earlier this year, Deepika Padukone said how her daughter Dua, whose first birthday she celebrated with husband-actor Ranveer Singh on September 8, has re-centered her universe.

She also shared how she told a director who wanted to meet her that she couldn't make it because she had to be home for her baby.

"He turned around and said, 'Oh, looks like she's taking motherhood very seriously'. I don't know if that was a compliment or a jab. What does that mean, taking motherhood seriously? Yeah!" she said.

Many assumed that she was referring to Vanga, who later lashed out at an unnamed actor for showing her "true colours" by violating an unsaid non-disclosure agreement about Spirit and playing "dirty PR games".

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

At the time, Vanga's Animal actor Triptii Dimri stepped in for Deepika Padukone. With her exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, all eyes on who will fill in for the actor, who was last seen in 2024's Singham Again.

