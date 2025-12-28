Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Bump Into Fans During Christmas In New York. See Pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying a quiet holiday in New York. Far from the frenzy, the duo was spotted embracing the festive spirit, delighting fans who happened to cross paths with them.

Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Spotted In NYC

The pictures, which have since gone viral, were shared by a fan who ran into the couple during their NYC getaway. In one of the images, Ranveer is seen posing happily for the camera. The actor kept it casual and winter-appropriate in an all-black outfit.

Another photograph features Deepika standing alongside a small group. She opted for a chic all-white look for the outing. Sharing the post on Instagram, the fan wrote, "Meeting this gem of a person, Ranveer Singh, in NYC was a beautiful surprise and a keepsake memory."

Looking at the decorations in the backdrop, we can presume it was from Christmas.

Big Successes And Bigger Projects Ahead

Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

The actor has a packed slate ahead. He is set to return with Dhurandhar 2, scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. In addition, Ranveer will headline a zombie comedy titled Pralay.

Deepika Padukone is equally busy on the professional front. She will next appear in Siddharth Anand's King, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. Apart from this, she also has Allu Arjun's ambitious project AA22xA6 lined up.

