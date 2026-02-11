When Hrithik Roshan Supported Farhan Akhtar In Picking Shah Rukh Khan For <i>Don</i> Over Himself

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 has been embroiled in a host of controversies ever since the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar and Ranveer Singh reportedly walking out of the project. In an old interaction with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Farhan Akhtar had said that he had reimagined Don all those years ago, initially with Hrithik Roshan, before settling on Shah Rukh Khan.

When Hrithik Roshan Almost Became Don In Farhan Akhtar's Film

Farhan Akhtar was welcomed with open arms into the director's space with his 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. His 2004 film Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan, was critically acclaimed but an underperformer at the box office. It was during this time that he started dabbling with the idea of remaking Don. And Hrithik was the first person he approached.

As mentioned by author Yasser Usman from an old interview, Farhan had said, "I reached out to Hrithik and said, 'I'm thinking I'm going to remake Don.' He said, 'Sounds amazing, dude!' I said, 'Let me write it, and I'll bring it to you.' So he said, 'Cool.'"

Farhan recalled, "I'd already given my word to Hrithik. So I called up Hrithik and told him, 'I'm writing the film I spoke to you about. But the more I'm writing, I'm feeling I should reach out to Shah Rukh for this film.' I'll never forget, he said, 'Farhan, you have to make your film, and in the best way possible. If you think he's the guy, please go ahead and call him. Don't worry about me.' That is a very gracious thing."

While Farhan Akhtar believed Don, which was a work of his father, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, to be the best fit for a remake, Javed Akhtar begged to differ.

In a 2006 Rediff interview, he had said, "Perhaps not. I see what Farhan's point is, and it is totally valid; it is a good point. But if I had to choose from my own films, I would pick one that, after writing it and after watching it on screen, I felt oh god, I should have done this or that. So I would like to remake it, rewrite it to mend that mistake. As a writer, I don't have a problem with Don (1978), so why would I want to remake it?"

Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment Seeking Rs 40 Crore In Compensation From Ranveer Singh

Coming back to the latest slew of controversies around Don 3, latest reports also state that Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, has reportedly sought hefty compensation from Ranveer Singh after his exit from the film.

Sources claim that the filmmaker has demanded Rs 40 crore in damages. The movie, which was expected to go on floors in January 2026, had already entered advanced stages of pre-production. Excel Entertainment is said to have incurred substantial expenses on script development, scheduling, location planning, and other preparatory work. The production house has allegedly cited these sunk costs and delays as the primary reason for seeking compensation.

While neither party has made an official statement so far, the development has sparked widespread discussion.

When Ranveer Singh Was Announced As The New Don

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of the Don franchise in 2023. He was set to step into the role made iconic by Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both of which also starred Priyanka Chopra.

The franchise itself traces its roots to the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, originally written by the legendary duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Over the decades, Don has evolved into one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable action-thriller series.

What's Next For Ranveer Singh?

Despite the controversy, Ranveer is currently focused on his upcoming release, Dhurandhar 2, scheduled to hit theatres on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and several other prominent actors.

