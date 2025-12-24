Ranveer Singh Walks Out Of <i>Don 3</i> After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success: Sources

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his latest blockbuster Dhurandhar, has left Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, sources have confirmed to NDTV.

The news comes after outlets reported that the actor had started prepping for the movie. Don 3 director Farhan Akhtar was set to start shooting for the highly anticipated film in January.

Ranveer Singh was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, with the couple twinning in black, reportedly flying out of the country to ring in the New Year.

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new Don back in 2023, inviting a lot of social media backlash.

His anointment as the next Don was said to be the beginning of a "new era", when production banner Excel Entertainment shared the first look of Ranveer Singh as the popular character.

Ranveer Singh was set to replace superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played Don in Farhan Akhtar's 2006 movie Don and its 2011 follow-up Don 2. The films also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The franchise started after Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

After Dhurandhar started rewriting history at the box office, Ranveer Singh spoke about nazar and sabr, a nod to a message from R Madhavan's character in the spy action drama Dhurandhar.

"Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai... Lekin filhal... Nazar aur sabr." ("Destiny has a beautiful habit - it changes when the time is right. But for now... keep your eyes open and have patience")" he posted on his Instagram Stories.

Dhurandhar, also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi, has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year with Rs 619.30 crore.

