After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success And <i>Don 3</i> Exit, Ranveer Singh Roped In For Zombie Film <i>Pralay</i>: Sources

Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar. The film has already emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood release in India, crossing the Rs 800 crore mark at the box office.

With Dhurandhar Part 2 slated for a March 19, 2026, theatrical release, all eyes are now on what the actor plans to do next.

While it is not officially known whether Pralay will be his immediate follow-up to Dhurandhar 2, sources close to NDTV have confirmed that Ranveer has already signed the project.

A Zombie Epic Set In A Dystopian Mumbai

Pralay is reportedly being designed as Bollywood's first true zombie apocalypse movie. Unlike the 2013 cult comedy Go Goa Gone, which introduced zombies in a quirky, contemporary setting, Ranveer's film is said to be rooted in a post-apocalyptic world.

The story reportedly unfolds in a dystopian version of Mumbai that has collapsed into chaos.

Kalyani In Talks For Bollywood Debut

There is also speculation around the casting of Kalyani Priyadarshan, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, who won acclaim last year for her lead role in Malayalam hit Lokah: Chapter 1.

However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding her involvement. For now, her potential Bollywood debut remains a matter of conjecture.

