<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Out On March 19, Akshay Kumar Postpones <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Release From April 2 To Avoid Clash

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited return to horror comedy with Bhooth Bangla has hit a brief pause. The film, which marks his reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years, has been postponed from its earlier April release window.

Sources close to NDTV reveal that the producers have decided to delay the release (April 2, 2026) to avoid a direct clash with Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 19, 2026.

Given the massive success of the first part of Dhurandhar, which crossed Rs 800 crore in India and over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, the sequel is expected to dominate screens and audience attention for weeks.

With such a strong action-patriotic franchise storming the box office, the makers of Bhooth Bangla are reportedly keen to ensure their film gets enough breathing space to reach its core family audience.

About Bhooth Bangla

Set across timelines from the 1950s to the present day, Bhooth Bangla promises a blend of folklore, frights, and slapstick - a genre that Akshay and Priyadarshan once ruled with cult classics. The postponement is being seen as a strategic move rather than a setback. An official announcement regarding the new release date is expected shortly.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar continues directly from the first film, where Indian spy Hamza infiltrates Pakistan's criminal networks linked to terror plots like 26/11. Hamza targets Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), aka Bade Sahab, amid high-stakes espionage and action. It builds on the first part's events, including gang wars in Lyari and intelligence operations.

