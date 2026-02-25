First Song From Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Out Tomorrow, Internet Says "Comedy King Is Back"

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The actor has now released a teaser of the film's first song, Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge. Fans quickly filled the comments section with praise.

Details

Akshay Kumar shared a preview of the track Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, which is scheduled to release on February 26. The short teaser has generated excitement among fans ahead of the film's arrival.

Posting the clip on Instagram, Akshay wrote, "Main apne bhooths ke saath ready hoon... are you? #RamJiAakeBhalaKarengeTeaser out now. Song out tomorrow! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026."

Internet Reacts

One user wrote, "Respect for Akshay Kumar sir, comedy king is backkkk," while another commented, "Chartbuster song loading." Other reactions included: "OG is back," "Akshay and Priyadarshan combo after a lot of time," and "Can't wait."

More About Bhooth Bangla

The film will be released in cinemas on April 10, 2026. The release has been brought forward from the earlier date of May 15.

Bhooth Bangla also marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after nearly 16 years. The duo last collaborated on the 2010 film Khatta Meetha.

The upcoming horror-comedy boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and veteran actor Asrani.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.



Also Read: Akshay Kumar Slams Racial Abuse Against People From Northeast: "As Much Indian As I Am"