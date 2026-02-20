Akshay Kumar Slams Racial Abuse Against People From Northeast: "As Much Indian As I Am"

In the latest episode of Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar addressed the racism endured by people from India's Northeast, responding strongly after a contestant shared her personal experience of discrimination. The moment shifted the tone of the show, with Akshay openly expressing his shock and disappointment at the prejudice described.

What Happened

During the episode, a contestant from the Northeast recounted the racial abuse she had faced in Mumbai. She explained that because of her facial features, strangers would mock her, tell her to "go to China", and even hold her responsible for spreading COVID-19.

To underline how common such behaviour is, Akshay brought his Manipur-based makeup artist onto the stage. The artist spoke about facing similar taunts, saying he had often been labelled "Chinese", "Chinky" and "Momo" simply because of the way he looked.

Introducing him to the audience, Akshay said, "There is a boy with me, who does my makeup and takes care of me. He is here, Kim."

This is why he's called the People's Superstar. Standing up for North Indians and calling out the divide... Akshay sir, you have my respect forever 🙏✨ #WheelOfFortune @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/QAXySmbYDF — Vedika (@kaalajaadu___) February 19, 2026

After listening to Kim's account, Akshay added, "Today, after listening to Kim, I am convinced that these things happen. I want to tell all the people of India that there is discrimination against the people of the Northeast. They are all Indians. They are as much Indians as I am, you are, and the people sitting here."

He further highlighted the community's contributions to the country, saying, "There is so much contribution for this country. The Naga Regiment... Kargil War, Bangladesh War. They have given their blood. They are Indians; remember this."

Akshay Kumar's Television Return And Upcoming Work

Akshay has made a return to television as the host of Sony TV's Wheel of Fortune, adding another chapter to a career spanning more than three decades. Known for his versatility, he has been part of films across a wide range of genres, including Dhadkan, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Housefull, Jolly LLB 2, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

On the professional front, the actor is preparing for several upcoming releases, including Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.



