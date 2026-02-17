Akshay Kumar Reveals Why His Parents Were Denied Entry To His First Stage Show In Punjab

Akshay Kumar has returned to television as the host of Sony TV's Wheel of Fortune. With more than thirty years in Hindi cinema, Akshay has built a career defined by consistency and versatility.



He has appeared in films across a wide range of genres, including Dhadkan, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Housefull, Jolly LLB 2, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

In a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, the actor recalled an incident that left him embarrassed during his first stage performance. Speaking to guests Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Verma from Shark Tank India, Akshay described how the organisers refused to allow his parents into the auditorium to watch the show.

What Akshay Kumar Said

Akshay said, "Maine unko bola aap peeche se dekho, lekin voh bole ki aage baithke dekhna hai. Phir maine unko ticket de di. Punjab mein kya hota hai, first come first service hota hai. Ticket kuch nahi hota. Jab tak voh aaye, pura bhar chuka tha. Unhone ticket dikhaya, phir bole nahi ja sakte andar. (I told them to watch from the back, but they said they wanted to sit in the front. Then I gave them the ticket. In Punjab, it works on a first‑come, first‑served basis. The ticket doesn't mean much. By the time they arrived, the place was full. They showed the ticket, but were told they couldn't go inside.)"

Akshay went on to explain that when his father told the security staff that he was the actor's parent, the guard assumed he was drunk.



As a result, Akshay's parents were not allowed inside and returned home without seeing the performance. With no mobile phones at the time, the actor had no way to reach them. "I was dancing and couldn't see them anywhere," he said.

On the work front, Akshay has a few projects lined up, including Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan.



