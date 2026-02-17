BMC Threatens To Blacklist <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Production Studio Over Violations On Film Set In Mumbai

BMC's A-ward office has recommended blacklisting Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios due to repeated safety and regulatory violations during the filming of Dhurandhar 2.

The production team used lit torches (mashals) on set in a high-security zone, which led to Mumbai Police intervention and the seizure of the equipment.

Details

Crew members reportedly changed filming locations and used a building terrace without obtaining the necessary permits from the civic body.

The studio operated two generator vans on-site without valid approvals from the local authorities.

A formal letter has been sent to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) proposing a permanent ban on the studio from using the state's single-window filming portal.

The BMC has already forfeited the production's Rs 25,000 security deposit and proposed an additional fine of Rs 1 lakh.

While the studio has not been officially blacklisted yet, the proposal has reportedly been cleared for further action.



Earlier. Mumbai Police have registered a case against the location manager of the film.

The complaint states that a drone was flown without the necessary permission in the high-security Fort area of South Mumbai. In this case, an FIR was filed on February 1 at the MRA Marg Police Station against Rinku Rajpal Valmiki under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charge is that he deliberately disregarded the valid orders of the authorities.

According to the police, a drone was used during the shooting of one scene, but no official permission was obtained for it. The FIR states that the drone was flown without following the rules.



