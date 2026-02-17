<i>Dhurandhar</i> Was To Be A Netflix Series. How It Became A Rs 1,300-Crore Film

Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has now become a gift that keeps giving with its global gross earnings anywhere north of Rs 1,300 crore, nearly five times its reported budget of Rs 280 crore. What's more is that this is just one part of the Dhurandhar success with its sequel set to be released on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar's first part, which hit the big screen on December 5, 2025, comprised 10 episodes, which is not an anomaly if you have watched Aditya Dhar's directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Attack (2019). But not many know that the 3.29 minute-long Dhurandhar was initially set to be a web series.

Dhurandhar follows Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, a mysterious stranger who arrives in Lyari, in Pakistan's Karachi, and slowly rises through the ranks of local ganglord Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna)'s crew to become one of his most trusted henchmen.

If you have seen Dhurandhar, you know most of the action of the film is set in Lyari, which was recreated on a 6-acre set in Thailand's Bangkok. And yes, the movie is ambitious and grand, not only in terms of its ideas but also its execution with locations also spanning Amritsar, Mumbai, and Ladakh.

Industry insiders close to the project said initially, the director was contemplating a series but the scale, magnitude and confidence in the story of Dhurandhar made him rethink about the treatment.

But it was not a last minute decision to treat Dhurandhar as a film and not a series. When Dhurandhar's shooting began, it was planned as a feature-length film, sources said.

It was like life coming full circle when Dhurandhar had its streaming premiere on Netflix on January 30, 2026. While the buzz around the film never died in all the days since its release, the arrival on OTT only made people talk about Dhurandhar more, with new thinkpieces and threads going viral every other day.

Work is still on on Dhurandhar 2 and actor Yami Gautam, who is also the wife of Aditya Dhar, is set to star in a key role in the movie. This will be the second time Aditya Dhar is directing Yami Gautam following Uri: The Surgical Strike. The couple has previously collaborated on Aditya Dhar's home productions, including Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam.

The anticipation around Dhurandhar sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is so high that fans who were waiting for the makers to drop part two's tidbits were mighty disappointed, and even enraged, when they released the post-credits scene of Dhurandhar as the teaser of its upcoming part.

While the massive success of Dhurandhar has made its sequel one of the most anticipated films of 2026, the new movie is facing a box office clash with Kannada movie Toxic, starring KGF franchise star Yash. March 19 will see a tough competition at the ticket window but all is well for cinephiles and distributors.

