Fan Requests Rajkummar Rao To Avoid Propaganda Films. His One-Word Reply

Rajkummar Rao has been in the headlines for his viral new look. Amid the online chatter and trolling over his thinning hairline, the actor shared a long note on Monday, clarifying how he put on weight and changed his hairstyle to portray the real-life character of public prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam.

In the comments section of the post, a fan wrote, "Please don't do propaganda movies, Sir."

Rajkummar Rao promptly replied with just one word. He wrote, "Never."

Rajkummar Rao's reply comes at a time when the Hindi film industry has been flagged for churning out films like Dhurandhar and Chhaava, which engage in "divisive" politics.

Rajkummar Rao's Post

Known for his meticulous and engaging acting skills, Rajkummar Rao shared how he avoided prosthetics and adopted real measures to undergo physical transformations.

He wrote: "Just finished shooting for my next biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded that I change physically—which I love doing. I'm not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work, which I've done in Nikam—be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age), or making my hair thin (which my hair stylist was very much against), but everyone told me not to go half-bald for Bose also, and to gain that much weight, or not stop eating and lose so much weight for Trapped, or not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren't rolling during Srikanth."

"For Nikam, I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas, lots of sweets, and my fav aloo parathas and biryani—and not using anything glam to look the part. Hopefully, when you see the film, which will release soon, you'll see all that hard work on screen."

Sharing an update about the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Rajkummar wrote: "And now it's the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you and entertain you through my work. Much love."

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik in 2025.