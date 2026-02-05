Exclusive: Yami Gautam Joins Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Wraps Up Shoot

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar emerged as one of the biggest box office juggernauts of 2025, featuring a powerhouse ensemble led by Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

The high-octane action drama not only struck a chord with audiences across the country but also sailed past the Rs 1000 crore mark, cementing its position among the year's biggest commercial successes.

Now, excitement around the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to build, with fresh developments adding to the buzz. According to sources, actor Yami Gautam will be seen in a special cameo in the upcoming film. The cameo has already been shot, with the actor reportedly spending four to five days filming her portions.

Sources further reveal that, much like the principal characters in the franchise, Yami's role will not merely be ornamental but will carry narrative significance within the sequel's storyline.

Yami Gautam was last seen in Haq, where her performance received strong appreciation from viewers. The film earned her praise for bringing emotional depth and restraint to a layered character, further strengthening her reputation for choosing performance-driven roles.

Her reported appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has therefore sparked curiosity among fans eager to see how she fits into the franchise's high-stakes world.

Meanwhile, the recently released teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge drew a mixed response online. While the announcement generated initial excitement, several netizens criticised the teaser for offering little that was new. Many viewers pointed out that the visuals largely resembled the montage used in the end credits of the first film, leading to disappointment among audiences expecting fresh footage or narrative hints from the sequel.

Despite the criticism surrounding the teaser, anticipation for the film remains high, given the massive success of its predecessor and the scale promised by the makers. With returning stars, new narrative twists and now the addition of Yami Gautam's cameo, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is positioning itself as one of the most closely watched releases of the coming year.

The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, setting the stage for what could be another major box office moment for the franchise.

