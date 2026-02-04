In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Teaser, The Only New Bit Is A Doja Cat Song. Details Here

The makers have dropped the much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 teaser on February 3, following the massive box office run of the first film. Dhurandhar broke multiple records, and one of its tracks, FA9LA featuring Akshaye, has gone viral, especially for Akshaye's standout dance moves. The track was created by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

This time, director Aditya Dhar has used Doja Cat's song AAAHH MEN! as the background music in the teaser, adding a sharp, contemporary edge to the visuals. The makers have also mentioned the song in the description section of the teaser on YouTube.

AAAHH MEN! is the third song from Doja Cat's fifth studio album, Vie, released on September 26, 2025.

About The Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

The teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge offers a stark look at the film's dark, gritty world. Ranveer Singh returns in a fierce, commanding avatar, unleashing chaos across the streets of Lyari.

His screen presence dominates throughout. With minimal dialogue and striking visuals, the preview signals his shift into a more ruthless and dangerous figure, setting up a hard-hitting, uncompromising sequel.

New Poster

Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers unveiled a new poster featuring Ranveer Singh, which the actor shared on Instagram. Saturated in deep red tones, the visual establishes a dark, intense mood. Ranveer is shown standing in the rain, looking straight ahead with an unflinching expression, while the words "THE REVENGE" appear carved into a blood-red wall in the background.

About Dhurandhar 2

Unlike Dhurandhar, which released only in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will open in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Recap

The first installment, Dhurandhar, featured an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal. It launched a two-part saga centred on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism mission.



The story followed an Indian intelligence officer operating undercover, infiltrating Karachi's criminal networks and political circles to dismantle a terror organisation threatening India's security.

Dhurandhar 2 continues the narrative with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully established himself within Pakistan's underworld.



