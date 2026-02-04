Priyanka Chopra Teases A <i>Don 3 </i> Comeback, Mahesh Babu Has An Epic Response

Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is one of the most highly anticipated films of recent times. What has also been a topic of major interest is Priyanka returning to Don 3 and Krrish 4, the upcoming installments, which are two of her most successful Bollywood franchises.

Recently, in a conversation with ScreenRant, the actress addressed the possibility. She said, "I don't know if I can talk about either of them at all."

To which Mahesh Babu chimed in, "Then there's something happening."

Priyanka laughed as she added, "Exciting, exciting times ahead, and yes, this (Varanasi) is the first one that I am doing after, like, almost six years in India, and just coming back. My favourite part was getting to dance again. I haven't done that in any of my Hollywood productions. I was really excited to be able to do that."

About Don 3

Back in July, buzz around Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra being approached for Don 3 was making the rounds.

According to an India Today report, Farhan Akhtar has approached Shah Rukh Khan for Don 3.

"Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK and narrated the character and the story around him. While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he's agreed to do it," the source added.

A separate report by Bollywood Hungama stated that Priyanka Chopra, who played Roma opposite Shah Rukh Khan's Don in 2007's Don and Don 2 (2011), may also return.

According to this report, Don 3 was delayed after Ranveer Singh was trolled online for taking on the mantle of the character played by Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh Bachchan originally played Don in Chandra Barot's 1978 eponymous film, with Zeenat Aman as Roma.

"Yes, there's been a delay, but it couldn't be helped. Ranveer Singh, who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise, had to deal with a wave of online trolling for 'daring' to step into SRK's shoes. Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low and let the heat die down. Ranveer also needed time to physically and mentally prepare for the role, which requires rigorous martial arts training.

After that, Kiara Advani, who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, got pregnant. Farhan had to halt the film's progress due to her changed circumstances. To add to that, Farhan got deeply immersed in his own acting schedule for the intense war film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh, and was released on November 21. There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra may return to the Don franchise," the insider teased.

NDTV had reached out to the Don 3 team for a comment.

The Don franchise kicked off after Excel Entertainment bought the rights to the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.

When Farhan Akhtar announced Ranveer Singh as the new Don in 2023, social media erupted. For many fans, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's swaggering portrayal of the suave criminal was sacred territory, and the idea of a reboot was met with open hostility.

Two years later, the project is suddenly without its lead.

In the aftermath of Dhurandhar, Ranveer has reportedly reassessed his slate. Fresh off playing a ruthless outlaw, he appears wary of being locked into a cycle of similarly intense gangster roles. Rather than moving straight into Don 3, he has chosen to prioritise variety-fast-tracking the zombie survival thriller Pralay and keeping himself available for potential collaborations with other renowned filmmakers.

About Varanasi

Priyanka Chopra has made a comeback to Indian cinema after a long hiatus with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. She will be seen playing the role of Mandakini in Varanasi.

The official title of the film was unveiled at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. The film is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

