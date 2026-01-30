Shah Rukh Khan And Priyanka Chopra Are 'Like-Minded Personalities', Says Producer: "We Treated The Actress So Badly"

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra shared screen space in the Don franchise and a handful of special appearances, but many fans have often felt that the pairing was not explored enough on screen.

Producer Shailendra Singh recently reflected on Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's careers and said that, despite taking very different paths, the two stars have more in common than people realise.

What's Happening

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shailendra was asked about Priyanka Chopra and her journey, especially since they were active in the industry around the same time.

He expressed strong views about how Bollywood failed to position her as a leading representative of Indian cinema.

"People like Priyanka Chopra should be the brand ambassadors of our industry. I have asked this question 10 times, 'Who is the voice of Bollywood?' Anyone just stands up and starts owning it. For the last 15 years, it has been Karan Johar, but is he Bollywood? Why is he the voice?" he said.

Shailendra further stated that the industry did not value Priyanka the way it should have.

"Priyanka should have been the voice of Bollywood, but humne uski aisi durdasha ki (we treated her so badly) that she left the country. We let go of our smartest actress. I said this in that interview that Priyanka is three people. The brand, the person, and the actor. She was a firecracker of a woman and could have carried Bollywood's reputation globally. But she left; even Virat Kohli left the country. He plays a match, and then he leaves immediately."

Priyanka later shifted her base to the United States and built a career in Hollywood, becoming one of the few Indian actors to achieve sustained visibility in international projects.

Background

During the same conversation, Shailendra also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's approach to his work and career. He said the actor's understanding of cinema and business has been central to his long-standing success.

"If you see Shah Rukh, he is one of the most focused stars. He understands his work, and he knows who he is. He is aware what stardom is about, and he knows the cinema that he makes makes him. He understands the fact that he is cinema, and he is a silent operator. He is a thorough professional and never puts anyone down. Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan... Top people. I mean, wow! These are the people who should be ambassadors of our industry," he said.

Drawing a comparison between the two, Shailendra added, "There are so like-minded. Similar personalities and attitude to business - no nonsense attitude. Both are supremely talented, and they are very identical in the way they have handled their careers."