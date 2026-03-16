Jannat Zubair, Brother Ayaan Allegedly Assaulted And Chased On Highway In Broad Daylight

Jannat Zubair Rahmani and her brother Ayaan recently escaped a physical assault on the highway. The sibling duo was allegedly chased in broad daylight.

The reason behind the assault is still unknown. A police investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Assuring that both Jannat and Ayaan are safe, a statement from her team on Instagram read, "Hi all, we would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support. - Team Jannat Zubair (sic)."

The team further wrote in the caption, "We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information (sic)."

Expressing concern, one netizen commented, "Hope you both are doing well now. Praying for your safety from the Almighty."

Another wrote, "This must have been so scary. So glad you both are safe. May Allah always keep you under His protection."

"Please take care of yourselves, Jannat and Ayaan. It's so scary to hear what happened, but we are so glad you both are safe now. We are always standing by you, no matter what happens!" read a third remark.

Popular on social media, Jannat is one of the contestants on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)