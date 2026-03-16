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Nora Fatehi's New Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke From KD Faces Backlash Over Vulgar Lyrics, Armaan Malik Reacts

The song appears in KD: The Devil, an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film

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Nora Fatehi's New Song <i>Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke</i> From <i>KD</i> Faces Backlash Over Vulgar Lyrics, Armaan Malik Reacts
Internet slams Nora Fatehi's new song.
  • Singer Armaan Malik has criticised the lyrics of a new dance number featuring Nora Fatehi
  • The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, released on Sunday, features Nora alongside Sanjay Dutt
  • It is part of the upcoming Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil
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Singer Armaan Malik has criticised the lyrics of a new dance number featuring Nora Fatehi, and many social media users appear to agree. 

The song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, released on Sunday, features Nora alongside Sanjay Dutt and is part of the upcoming Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil.

While a small section of viewers praised Nora's energetic dance performance, a large number of internet users criticised the track for what they described as vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

Armaan Malik Reacts

After the video surfaced online, Armaan Malik took to X to express his disappointment with the song's writing.

"This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low..," he wrote.

Internet Calls The Song Vulgar

In the video, Nora Fatehi performs in a dance-bar setting, accompanied by dozens of backup dancers. The highly stylised choreography and the lyrics quickly became a topic of debate online, with many users expressing strong disapproval.

One post on X read, "Nora Fatehi's new song has crossed all the limits of Vulgarity!!"

Another user questioned the role of regulators, writing, "Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?"

A third user raised concerns about the song's influence, stating, "One of the most vulgar lyrics ever produced in India. What effect will this have on the youth? Many girls will make reels on this song. This will be played in public places."

Another user added, "What a disgusting level of lyrics in this new song of Nora Fatehi."

About The Song And The Film

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke is sung by Mangli, with lyrics by Raqeeb Alam and music composed by Arjun Janya.

The song appears in KD: The Devil, an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, and Reeshma Nanaiah.

Set in the 1970s, the story follows a petty criminal named Kaali who becomes involved in the underworld. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Hip-Hop Artist Santy Sharma Backs Badshah On Tateeree Backlash: 'Change The Lyrics, Don't Judge Him'

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