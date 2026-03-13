Hip-Hop Artist Santy Sharma Backs Badshah On <i>Tateeree</i> Backlash: 'Change The Lyrics, Don't Judge Him'

Rapper-singer Badshah's latest track Tateeree, which has been facing backlash online for its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals, has now received support from Indian independent hip-hop artist Santy Sharma.

What's Happening

Santy Sharma shared a long note on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of Badshah, and wrote, "Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song's audio can be created long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know what their video will be like. A major drawback for Badshah and other artists emerging in India today is the lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form."

He added, "If a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed, but the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong. Sorry if anyone is hurt by this post, but this is the reality."

Badshah Apologises And Explains The Intent Behind The Song

A few days ago, Badshah addressed the controversy through a video posted on his Instagram handle. The rapper said he never intended to disrespect women or children.

In the video, he said, "Mera gaana Tateeree release hua hain aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein mere lyrics aur uske visual representation ke vajah se jo message gaya hain usse kayi logon ko, khaas kar mere Haryana ke apne logon ko, unke sentiments ko, thesh pohonchi hain. Sabse pehle main ye kehna chahta hoon ki main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jante hain, jante hain ki meri boli, khan-paan, rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hain. Bahut hi proud Haryanvi hoon. (My new song, Tateeree, has been released, and I see that in one part of it, because of the lyrics and the visual representation, the message that has been conveyed, several people, especially my own people from Haryana, have had their sentiments hurt. First of all, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me know that my language, my food, my lifestyle, and my identity are all associated with Haryana. I am a very proud Haryanvi.)"

He further clarified, "I never intended to talk badly about any child or woman of Haryana."

Explaining the context of the lyrics, Badshah added, "I am from the hip-hop genre, where lyrics are often used to compete and bring down the opponent. The lyrics were never for any woman or child, nor will I ever do that. I have always tried to take Haryana's culture and language with me wherever I can, as much as I can."

Towards the end of the video, the rapper apologised to anyone who felt hurt by the song, "I hope that you will consider me as a son of Haryana, as your own son, and forgive me," he said.

The controversy has also taken a legal turn. Badshah was served a notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission, asking him to appear before them on March 13 to record his statement.

The notice followed a complaint filed by Savita Arya, president of Nari Tu Narayani Sanstha in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, head of Shiv Aarti Foundation.

The complainants objected to the line "Aaya Badshah doli chaddhane, in sabki ghodi banane", alleging that the song used offensive language and included visuals of minor girls in school uniforms boarding a Haryana Roadways bus and throwing their school bags.

ALSO READ | 'Badshah, Do Better': Sona Mohapatra Attacks Singer Over Tateeree Song Row