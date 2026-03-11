'Badshah, Do Better': Sona Mohapatra Attacks Singer Over <i>Tateeree</i> Song Row

Singer Sona Mohapatra has strongly criticised rapper-singer Badshah over his latest track Tateeree, which has been facing backlash online for its allegedly explicit lyrics and visuals.

Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Badshah

On Wednesday, Sona Mohapatra posted the note with the caption, "& now young girls in uniforms as props ... Stop with this brain & soul rot. Real men exist. The good. The honourable. The ones who show up & stand up, let's make them the heroes? Let's make them the ones we desire? #India deserves better."

In her note, Sona wrote, "Not the first time we've seen this template. A man puffing up his chest, flexing masculinity, objectifying women, and projecting himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him. 'Tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai' type of flights of rubbish swag ... This isn't creativity. It's the laziest trope in pop culture."

Taking a dig at the rapper, she added, "And just calling yourself a "son of Haryana" with a sad face doesn't cut it. Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility? Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it. BADSHAH & this lot, do better."

She concluded her message by writing, "& those of you fashion victim wannabes paying for this shit.. grow a brain or a soul?"

Badshah Apologises And Explains The Intent Behind The Song

A few days ago, Badshah addressed the controversy through a video posted on his Instagram handle. The rapper said he never intended to disrespect women or children.

In the video, he said, "Mera gaana Tateeree release hua hain aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein mere lyrics aur uske visual representation ke vajah se jo message gaya hain usse kayi logon ko, khaas kar mere Haryana ke apne logon ko, unke sentiments ko, thesh pohonchi hain. Sabse pehle main ye kehna chahta hoon ki main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jante hain, jante hain ki meri boli, khan-paan, rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hain. Bahut hi proud Haryanvi hoon."

He further clarified, "I never intended to talk badly about any child or woman of Haryana."

Explaining the context of the lyrics, Badshah added, "I am from the hip-hop genre, where lyrics are often used to compete and bring down the opponent. The lyrics were never for any woman or child, nor will I ever do that. I have always tried to take Haryana's culture and language with me wherever I can, as much as I can."

Towards the end of the video, the rapper apologised to anyone who felt hurt by the song. "I hope that you will consider me as a son of Haryana, as your own son, and forgive me," he said.

The controversy has also taken a legal turn. Badshah was served a notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission, asking him to appear before them on March 13 to record his statement.

The notice followed a complaint filed by Savita Arya, president of Nari Tu Narayani Sanstha in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, head of Shiv Aarti Foundation.

The complainants objected to the line "Aaya Badshah doli chaddhane, in sabki ghodi banane", alleging that the song used offensive language and included visuals of minor girls in school uniforms boarding a Haryana Roadways bus and throwing their school bags.

ALSO READ: Badshah Apologises For Haryanvi Track Tateeree's Obscene Lyrics: "Aisa Iraada Nahi Tha"