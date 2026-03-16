Farah Khan Reveals How <i>Main Hoon Na</i> Got An India-Pakistan Angle

Farah Khan's 2004 film Main Hoon Na, led by Shah Rukh Khan with Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan and Suniel Shetty in key roles, still enjoys a massive fanbase to this day. However, the choreographer-filmmaker recently opened up about how the film was meant to be a much smaller project-just a rom-com set in a college.

What's Happening

On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Farah Khan said, "Actually, at first, it was purely a rom-com. He goes to school, then he falls in love with a teacher. Everyone has a teacher that they are in love with. So the idea came from there."

She continued, "It was small-scale. But then I thought, why am I making such a small picture? So I made it bigger and bigger. Then the India-Pakistan angle came in, the step-brothers angle came in. Drama is my forte. I enjoy shooting dramatic scenes."

When Farah Khan Said She Will Return To Direction Only With A Shah Rukh Khan Film

While she continues to attract viewers with her light-hearted and candid YouTube vlogs, many fans have been waiting for an update on her return to filmmaking.

Earlier this year, during her visit to actor Nakuul Mehta's home in Mumbai, she revealed that she is planning to begin her next directorial venture by the end of this year. Farah said, "Abhi banaungi main! Abhi bachche chaley jayenge na college fir banaungi! There is a whole petition on the internet called 'Wapas Aao Farah Khan' (I will make a film soon! My kids are going to college, so I will make it after that. There is a whole petition for me to return to direction)! So I think it is time; I think at the end of this year I will start."

"If I do (direct a film), I will do it with Shah Rukh! Otherwise, I will wait and do YouTube," said Farah.

About Farah And Shah Rukh

Their association goes back many years. Farah and Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om was a major hit, and the film also marked Deepika Padukone's debut in the industry. Arjun Rampal played the antagonist in the 2007 release.

Farah Khan last directed Happy New Year, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. Released in 2014, the film performed well at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan was most recently seen in the 2023 film Dunki. His next project is King, directed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh will be seen working with his daughter Suhana for the first time in King.

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