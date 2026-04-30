Kareena Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post After Karisma Kapoor's Children Get Relief In Sunjay Kapur 30,000-Crore Estate Row

Kareena Kapoor has shared a cryptic note on social media shortly after a significant development in the ongoing legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's vast estate.

The post comes in the wake of a ruling by the Delhi High Court ordering that Sunjay Kapur's assets be preserved amid an intensifying family dispute involving his third wife and children from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "And there is light. Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala."

Big Relief For Karisma Kapoor's Children

The Delhi High Court has directed that Sunjay Kapur's assets, estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore, must be preserved and not "dissipated" as the legal dispute unfolds.

The court granted an interim injunction restraining his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, from selling any of the assets. Additionally, it ordered that Sunjay Kapur's bank accounts should not be operated.

The court observed that the responsibility lies with Priya Kapur to dispel doubts surrounding the authenticity of the will attributed to Sunjay Kapur.

It further noted that the children, Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor, had established a prima facie case, adding that failing to act could result in "injustice" if the will is later proven to be forged.

Allegations Of Forged Will

Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor have accused Priya Kapur of forging their father's will and submitting an incomplete list of his assets. According to their claims, several high-value items have been omitted.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died in London on June 12 last year while playing polo. While initial reports suggested cardiac arrest, there were also claims of anaphylactic shock. His mother even hinted at a "transnational conspiracy" behind his death.

However, British medical authorities later confirmed in August that he died of natural causes.

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