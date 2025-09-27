When Sunjay Kapur's Sister Praised Karisma Kapoor Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Feud: "Proud Of How She Raised Samaira, Kiaan"

Karisma's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, has allegedly left his entire estate – worth Rs 30,000 crore – in the name of his wife Priya, leaving nothing for his mother or his children from previous marriages.

Earlier, while speaking about the matter with NDTV, Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur, praised Karisma for the way she has raised her and Sunjay's children, Samaira and Kiaan.

She said, "Meri bhateeji aur bhatije, Samaira aur Kiaan, ko Karisma ne jis tarah se paala hai, us par mujhe bahut garv hai. Jab main unse baat karti hoon aur woh mujhe batate hain ki woh kya kar rahe hain aur unki zindagi kaisi hai, toh mujhe bohot garv hota hai. (I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan. Whenever I speak to them and they tell me about their lives and what they are doing, I feel extremely proud.)"

Talking about her disconnection with Priya's son, Azarias, Mandhira added, "Durbhagya se Azarias se mujhe duur rakha gaya. (Unfortunately, I was kept away from Azarias.)"

As for the ongoing legal feud, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, are in a legal battle with Priya Kapur. The case is over a will in which Sunjay allegedly left his entire estate to Priya, leaving out his children from previous marriages and his mother.

Sunjay Kapur became the managing director of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited in 2015 after his father, Surinder Kapur, died. Later, in 2019, he became the chairman of the company, now called Sona Comstar. Sunjay died in June while playing polo in England.

Sunjay Kapur was first married to Nandita Mahtani. After they divorced, he married Karisma Kapoor. They have two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Later, he married Priya Sachdev and had two more children, Azarias and Safira.

In the latest development, during a Delhi High Court hearing on Friday, Priya asked for permission to submit a list of Sunjay's assets in a sealed cover. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Samaira and Kiaan, said, "confidentiality is a cloak under which you fritter away the assets". He also claimed the will was fake, the children were being "denied everything", and two bank accounts had been emptied.

After hearing both sides, the court allowed the petition to submit the details in a sealed cover.

ALSO READ | Sunjay Kapur's Sister Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud: "If You Were Still Here..."