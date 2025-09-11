Karisma Kapoor Appears On <i>Super Dancer 5</i> Amid Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-Crore Estate

Even as legal proceedings over her late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore estate intensify, Karisma Kapoor stepped back into the limelight with a nostalgic television appearance. The actor, who has largely kept a low profile amid the family dispute, recently graced the stage of Super Dancer 5.

What's Happening

On the episode, Karisma enjoyed her time with the audience and the judges - Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur, and Marzi Pestonji.

One of the most memorable moments came when she revealed a little-known story from the sets of Yash Chopra's iconic film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. She recalled how repeated retakes during a dance number were caused by a young background dancer who later became one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Shahid Kapoor. Interestingly, Marzi Pestonji was also among the background dancers in the same sequence.

Karisma said, "Do you remember? After every cut, I used to say, 'Guys, why aren't you getting the shot right? This is really tough!' And there was this little young guy standing at the back who kept saying, 'Sorry' - and that was Shahid! But now I feel like it was Marzi who was making all the mistakes."

The episode was filled with laughter, offering a refreshing contrast to the serious circumstances in Karisma's personal life.

Background

Since Sunjay Kapur's death in June this year, his family has been entangled in a heated legal battle over his Rs 30,000 crore estate. Karisma's children with Sunjay, Samaira and Kiaan, have also staked their claim in the inheritance proceedings.

Speaking about the matter, her counsel clarified Karisma's stance. He noted that the actor has no personal claim on her former husband's wealth. "Karisma Kapoor doesn't want anything for herself. The entire aim of this litigation is to secure her children in the manner in which her late ex-husband wanted them to be secure, which is as per a trust deed that dealt with his assets in India, his corporate assets in India, and by and large, his assets abroad," he stated, reported The Indian Express.

While the courtroom drama continues, Karisma's appearance on Super Dancer 5 has become a talking point for fans online.