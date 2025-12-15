Priya Sachdev Posts Note For Sunjay Kapur On Her Birthday: 'Can't Celebrate My Life, Lost The Love Of My Life'

Priya Sachdev Kapur became emotional this year on her birthday, marking the first one she spent without her husband, the late businessman Sunjay Kapur.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priya shared a heartfelt note, describing the day as particularly difficult while remembering the man she called the love of her life.

A Birthday Marked By Memories

In her Instagram Stories, Priya shared a screenshot of Sunjay Kapur's earlier birthday message to her, which read, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice. You are the heart of our family, my best friend, and the most incredible mother to our children. Thank you for filling our lives with your warmth, love, and endless joy. We love you more than words can say. Happiest Birthday to my forever partner. (infinity symbol) @PriyaSKJ."

Sharing the note, Priya opened up about how profoundly his absence has affected her. "Today is a hard day for me. I always looked forward to my birthday cards and wishes from you. They were filled with your love, affection and appreciation for me. I cannot celebrate my life when I have lost the love of my life (red heart emoji)!" she wrote.

Despite the sadness, Priya spoke about the small moments that brought her solace on the day. She revealed how her children helped her feel connected to Sunjay's presence even in his absence.

"But in the smallest moments, I feel you close. Azarias made me a birthday card and Safira wished me at midnight. That is enough for me. Through the children, I see the same love and appreciation you had for me and I know you are still here with us," she added.

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur died while playing polo in London on June 12, 2025. His final rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, attended by close family members and associates.

He was the chairman of Sona Comstar and had earlier been married to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shared two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Following their divorce in 2016, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, and the couple welcomed a son, Azarias. Priya's daughter Safira is from her previous marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

At present, legal proceedings concerning Sunjay Kapur's multibillion-dollar estate are ongoing between his children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev Kapur.

