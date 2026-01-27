Watch: Akshay Kumar Teases First Co-Star Karisma Kapoor, Recreates <i>Deedar</i> Moment

Akshay Kumar is all set to host Wheel of Fortune, the Hindi adaptation of the popular international game show. The show will premiere on January 27 on Sony Entertainment Television, with Karisma Kapoor gracing the opening episode as the special guest.

In a promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Akshay and Karisma – who have starred together in several films – are seen engaging in playful banter. The clip begins with Karisma trying her hand at the word puzzle game. She quips, “Yeh game main try karti hu, par bas aapke saath mai maze karne aai hu. [I will try this game, but I have basically come here just to have fun with you.]”

Akshay Kumar is quick to respond with a laugh, saying, “Mere saath pehle kam maze kiye the aapne jo aaj maze lene aai hain? [Did you have less fun with me earlier, which is why you have come to enjoy yourself today?]”

The fun continues as Akshay turns nostalgic and addresses the audience. He shares, “Jaise aap sab jaante hain maine pehle bhi kaha tha yeh meri pehli heroine hain. Maine apni pehli film inke saath ki, pehla gaana inke saath kiya. Mai tumhare baare me batana chahta hu, how beautiful you are. [As you all know, I have said this before as well – she is my first heroine. I did my first film with her and my first song with her. I want to say something about you: how beautiful you are.”

As Karisma Kapoor replies with a sweet “Thank you,” the song Deedar Ho Gaya, Mujhko Pyaar Gaya from their 1992 film Deedar plays in the background.

Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor made a popular on-screen pair in the '90s and early 2000s. Apart from Deedar, the duo shared screen space in many films like Suhaag (1994), Khuddar (1994), Dulaara (1994), Jawab (1995), Jaanwar (1999) and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love (2001).

Coming back to Wheel of Fortune, the show follows a simple yet exciting word-puzzle format. Contestants are given hidden words or phrases and must guess the correct letters to solve them. A large spinning wheel – divided into cash values and special wedges – decides how much each correct letter is worth. Players take turns spinning the wheel, guessing letters, and gradually uncovering the puzzle. The contestant who cracks the puzzle and scores the highest walks away with the cash prize.

Wheel of Fortune will air on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Sony LIV.