Priya Sachdev's Birthday Post For Sunjay Kapur Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Feud: "My Sunjay, I Know You Are Watching Over Me"

Sunjay Kapur's third wife, former actor and businesswoman Priya Sachdev Kapur on Wednesday wished her late husband a happy birthday amid the ongoing bitter legal dispute over his reportedly Rs 30,000 crore estate also involving the children from his second marriage to former wife and actor Karisma Kapoor.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, in the UK at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match. He would have turned 54 today.

Priya Sachdev Kapur's Birthday Post For Sunjay Kapur

Priya Sachdev Kapur, who is Sunjay Kapur's third wife and shares son Azarius with him, wished her late husband a happy birthday quoting a shloka from the Bhagavad Gita in an Instagram post.

"Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues.

"He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, For the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion."

- Bhagavad Gita 3.21, 9.31, 9.29

In the caption of her post, she further said, "You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature.

"I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring."

Priya Sachdev Kapur wrote, "Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace. They say a great man's actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely."

"Some souls don't depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J," she concluded her post.

Priya Sachdev Kapur also shared a montage of her memories with Sunjay Kapur, in which the couple is seen going on family holidays, celebrating birthdays and taking part in in-house functions, poojas, festivals and business events.

The video also features her daughter Safira (19) from her previous marriage to actor and hotelier Vikram Chatwal along with Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's children from his marriage to Karisma Kapur, as an integral part of their family.

The Instagram post shares many more glimpses into Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev Kapur's personal life, including several family photos, a celebration of one of his previous birthdays where he cut a polo-themed cake, their many couples dances, and a photograph of his jersey no 1 from his polo team Aureus.

In a section of the video, we hear Sunjay Kapur's voiceover in which he talks about his legacy.

"I am a father, I am a husband, a friend, a son. I'm here to protect my family and I'm here to make sure I pass on the right values to my children and to my family, and to continue to uphold the vision for growth, honesty, trust, and love and respect."

The clip ends with Priya Sachdev Kapur tearfully saying, "My Sunjay, you taught us how to visualise and dream big. To believe in ourselves and continue self-improvement. That was your mantra to do our duties and dharma. Your vision will always be alive. You will always stay in motion. You are the best husband, father, friend and human being I know. Thank you for your eternal love".

What Is The Sunjay Kapur Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Feud All About

Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay Kapur's daughter and son from his second marriage to Karisma Kapoor, have challenged that their father's will, declaring it to be "forged".

Appearing for Samaira, 20, and Kiaan, 15, on Tuesday, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani claimed the will had been forged to "disinherit" his children from his previous marriage.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani pointed out that even Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's mother, had been sidelined in the contested will's provisions.

"Only Priya Kapur profits from this forged will," senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani told the court.

He also pointed to what he said were yet more discrepancies in the wording of the will awarding the estate to Priya Sachdev Kapur, particularly the use of 'feminine pronouns... to describe him (i.e., Sunjay Kapur)".

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor wed in September 2003 and divorced in 2016, when she accused him of physical and mental abuse. He was previously married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, they have no children. A year after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor was finalised, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev. They share a son, Azarias (six).

In A Nutshell

Priya Sachdev wished her late husband Sunjay Kapur on what would have been his 54th birthday. Her post appears to be a message for her detractors amid the highly publicised Rs 30,000 crore property dispute.

