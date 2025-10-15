Actor Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68, Mahabharat's Arjun, Feroz Khan, Shares Emotional Video

For the generation of viewers who grew up in the late 1980s, Pankaj Dheer was a familiar face thanks to his portrayal of the warrior Karna in BR Chopra's epic TV serial Mahabharat. The actor died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 68. The news of his demise has left the entertainment industry in shock.

Pankaj's Mahabharat co-star Feroz Khan took to Instagram to express his grief. The actor shared a short video featuring moments with Pankaj - the duo were seen at an airport and later sitting together on a flight. The text on the clip read, "Will miss you always, Pankaj."

MLA Dipayan Chakraborty paid his tribute on X, writing that he is "deeply saddened" by Pankaj Dheer's death.

"His remarkable performances in both Bollywood and Kannada cinema reflected his exceptional talent and versatility. Praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul. May the Almighty grant strength and solace to his family, loved ones, and admirers in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Dipayan Chakraborty wrote.

Pankaj Dheer's fans also flooded social media platforms by posting tributes.

"Whether it's reel or real, his death felt personal. RIP Pankaj ji Dheer, you will always be remembered as Karn. Om Shanti," wrote one social media user.

Another added, "Rest in peace, Pankaj Dheer. You gave your best as Karna in Mahabharat — an iconic role that's not everyone's destiny to play. Truly unforgettable."

A fan penned, "Heartbroken to hear about Pankaj Dheer's passing. For us, he was never just an actor; he was Karna. The dignity, pain, and courage he brought to that role will live forever in our hearts. Om Shanti."

Heartbroken to hear about Pankaj Dheer's passing.????



For us, he was never just an actor he was Karna. The dignity, pain and courage he brought to that role will live forever in our hearts.



"RIP Pankaj Dheer ji, the eternal Karna of Mahabharat. Your commanding presence lit up our screens, embodying valor, tragedy & grace. From Chandrakanta to Bollywood gems, you left an indelible mark. Fought cancer with warrior spirit. Gone too soon at 68. Om Shanti," read a post.

Beyond Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer appeared in several popular TV series, including Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Kanoon and Sasural Simar Ka. His film credits include Saugandh (1991), Sadak (1991), Baadshah (1999), Soldier (1998) and Tarzan: The Wonder Car (2004).

Pankaj Dheer's last rites will be held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai's Santacruz suburb at 4 PM today.