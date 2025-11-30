Shatrughan Sinha Pays Tribute To "Elder Brother", Meets Sunny And Bobby Deol

Days after Bollywood legend Dharmendra died at the age of 89 in Mumbai, Shatrughan Sinha visited the late actor's home to offer condolences to the grieving Deol family. He described the meeting as "heart-touching" and said that Dharmendra “will live forever” through the many lives he touched.

Sharing a series of throwback pictures with Dharmendra on X, Shatrughan Sinha wrote, "On my return from Delhi, went with a very heavy, sorrowful heart to our dearest family friend, our elder brother's [Dharmendra's] home."

He added, "It was a heart-touching meeting with his wonderful sons [Sunny Deol], Bobby Deol, his attractive, charming wife Tanya, their handsome sons Dharam & especially Aryaman. It was great meeting them all & remembering Dharmji for the remarkable person he was & will live forever for the many lives he touched. Prayed for their peace & strength in these sorrowful times. Om Shanti."

Earlier, Shatrughan Sinha shared another poignant note on Dharmendra's death on X. He wrote, "Deeply grief-stricken by the sad demise of our beloved dearest family friend, our elder brother @aapkadharam. Fortunately beautiful memories to cherish as we did several films together. A true legend, an immensely good & kind soul. Heartfelt condolences & strength to @dreamgirlhema, the family, friends, well-wishers & fans in these difficult times. Om Shanti."

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra shared screen space in multiple Hindi films, forming a popular on-screen pair. Some of their most well-known movies include Dost, Jeene Nahi Doonga, Loha, Aag Hi Aag, Zalzala, Ganga Tere Desh Mein, Hum Se Na Takrana and more.

Dharmendra died at his Mumbai residence after a brief illness. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium. The funeral was attended by several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, among others.

Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy that spans more than six decades. His final on-screen appearance will be in Ikkis, co-starring Agastya Nanda. The film is scheduled to release on December 25.